U.S. commercial paper supply grows in latest week-Fed
#Market News
December 13, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

U.S. commercial paper supply grows in latest week-Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. commercial paper market expanded for a seventh consecutive week, suggesting there is demand for short-term credit for companies to fund their operations and banks to make loans, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $13.8 billion to $1.049 trillion in the week ended Dec. 12, according to the latest Fed data.

However, non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable reading, fell for a second week. It declined $4.8 billion to $950.7 billion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding fell for the first time in four weeks, declining by $1.9 billion to $124.9 billion.

