US commercial paper outstanding rises in latest week - Fed

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper market expanded for a 10th consecutive week, suggesting there is demand for short-term credit for companies to fund their operations and banks to make loans, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $16.2 billion to $1.082 trillion in the week ended Jan. 2, according to the latest Fed data.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable reading, rose by $3.3 billion to $955.1 billion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding rose by $4.2 billion to $201.6 billion.