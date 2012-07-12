FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. commercial paper market expands in week - Fed
July 12, 2012

U.S. commercial paper market expands in week - Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. commercial paper market expanded in the latest week, suggesting more corporate borrowing despite worries about a global economic slowdown, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market expanded by $9.4 billion to $981.9 billion in the week ended July 11 on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the latest Fed data. The market had contracted by $35.7 billion the previous week.

The market size without seasonal adjustments also rose, by $24.4 billion to $995.6 billion.

Foreign banks’ commercial paper outstanding increased $2.5 billion in the latest week to $130 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the latest Fed data showed.

