US seasonally adjusted CP expands on the week

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. commercial paper market expanded in the latest week, suggesting more corporate borrowing despite worries about a global economic slowdown, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market expanded by $600 million to $982.5 billion in the week ended July 18 on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the latest Fed data. The market had expanded by $9.4 billion the previous week.

The market size without seasonal adjustments also rose, by $5 billion to about $1 trillion.

Foreign banks’ commercial paper outstanding increased $1.5 billion in the latest week to $195.3 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the latest Fed data showed.