July 26, 2012 / 2:47 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-US commercial paper market grows 3rd straight week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - The size of the U.S. commercial paper market expanded for a third consecutive week, suggesting a rebound in company loan activity after a steep drop in early July, Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed.

Commercial paper outstanding, on a seasonally adjusted basis, rose $20.1 billion to $1.003 trillion in the week ended July 25, according to the Fed.

Companies sell these short-term IOUs to raise cash for payrolls, inventories and other day-to-day operations.

The amount of commercial paper is still below a month earlier when it was $1.008 trillion.

In the week ended July 4, commercial paper outstanding fell $35.7 billion.

Excluding seasonal factors, commercial paper outstanding rose $4.9 billion to $1.006 trillion in the latest week.

Part of the week’s increase came from foreign financial companies whose outstanding supply grew $9.8 billion to $212.3 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, foreign financial CP outstanding grew $4.2 billion to $199.5 billion, the highest level since the week ended May 30 when it was $204.9 billion.

Commercial paper outstanding from foreign banks in particular increased $3.4 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted basis to $133.4 billion, a level not seen the last week of May.

