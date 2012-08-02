FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2012 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. commercial paper market expands in week -Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. commercial paper market expanded in the latest week, according to Federal Reserve data on Thursday, suggesting more corporate borrowing despite worries about a global economic slowdown.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market expanded by $31.7 billion to $1.034 trillion in the week ended Aug. 1 on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the Fed data.

The market had expanded by $20.2 billion the previous week.

The market size without seasonal adjustments also rose, by $0.8 billion to $1.006 trillion in the latest week. Foreign banks’ commercial paper outstanding fell by $0.7 billion in the latest week to $132.7 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the Fed data showed.

