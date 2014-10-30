FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 30, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

Network hardware failure affected NYSE data feeds -NYSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - A network hardware failure affected data feeds for three exchanges operated by the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, the exchange said.

According to NYSE, feeds that disseminate trading and quotation data were interrupted as a result of the hardware failure at 1:07 pm ET (1707 GMT), in an outage that lasted nearly a half-hour.

At 1:34 p.m., the exchange’s Securities Industry Automation Corporation subsidiary decided to shift to the NYSE’s backup system located in Chicago, allowing the feed to be restored, the NYSE said. The NYSE is a unit of IntercontinentalExchange ; it said it expects normal operations to resume on Friday. (Reporting By Herb Lash; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
