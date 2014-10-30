Network hardware failure affected NYSE data feeds -NYSE

Oct 30 (Reuters) - A network hardware failure affected data feeds for three exchanges operated by the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, the exchange said.

According to NYSE, feeds that disseminate trading and quotation data were interrupted as a result of the hardware failure at 1:07 pm ET (1707 GMT), in an outage that lasted nearly a half-hour.

At 1:34 p.m., the exchange’s Securities Industry Automation Corporation subsidiary decided to shift to the NYSE’s backup system located in Chicago, allowing the feed to be restored, the NYSE said. The NYSE is a unit of IntercontinentalExchange ; it said it expects normal operations to resume on Friday. (Reporting By Herb Lash; Editing by Chris Reese)