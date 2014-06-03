MSCI, S&P Dow Jones mull changes to industry classifications

June 3 (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI Inc are considering potential changes to the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) structure in 2015 and are discussing the issue with members of the investment community.

Among changes being mulled is a widening of the current tier structure to 11 sectors from 10 currently, in order to add a real estate sector, the index operators said Monday in a statement.

A review of the telecommunications sector is also being considered, partly due to the integration of telecommunications with broadcast and cable companies. The review will determine whether these companies should be grouped under a single communications sector.

The consultation period began June 2 and will end on Aug. 29, with a decision on any changes to be made by November. (Reporting by Charles Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)