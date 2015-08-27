FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Margin debt on US exchanges falls 3.1 pct in July, hits 4-month low
August 27, 2015

Margin debt on US exchanges falls 3.1 pct in July, hits 4-month low

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The value of equities investors bought on U.S. exchanges with borrowed money fell 3.1 percent in July to a four month low, data from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority showed on Thursday.

Margin debt accounts totaled $530.74 billion in July, the lowest since March, compared with $547.96 billion in June. It was the sixth straight month the figure was above half a trillion dollars.

Margin debt is one way to measure how much risk hedge funds and other large investors are taking to enhance their returns through the use of borrowed cash. Extremely high readings are seen as a gauge of overly bullish sentiment.

The figure hit a record high of $549.96 billion in April.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

