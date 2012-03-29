FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-US money fund assets lowest since August-ICI
#Funds News
March 29, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-US money fund assets lowest since August-ICI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets fell to their lowest level in nearly eight months, as investors continued to reinvest their cash into higher-yielding bond funds.

The Investment Company Institute said on Thursday total money market mutual fund assets decreased by $17.16 billion to $2.605 trillion for the week ended March 28.

This was the lowest level since $2.573 trillion for the week ended Aug 3, 2011.

Taxable money funds that invest solely in government securities saw a weekly outflow of $4.26 billion in the latest week, while taxable non-government funds had a decrease of $10.35 billion, ICI said.

Assets of tax-exempt funds declined by $2.55 billion.

Assets of retail money market funds decreased by $6.26 billion to $908.20 billion. Taxable government money market fund assets in the retail category decreased by $1.33 billion to $188.71 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets decreased by $3.03 billion to $526.96 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $1.91 billion to $192.53 billion.

As for institutional money market funds, their assets fell by $10.90 billion to $1.697 trillion.

Among institutional funds, taxable government money market fund assets decreased by $2.93 billion to $693.01 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets fell by $7.32 billion to $911.97 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $650 million to $91.74 billion.

