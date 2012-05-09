FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US money funds add euro zone bank debt in April-JPMorgan
May 9, 2012

US money funds add euro zone bank debt in April-JPMorgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. prime money market funds raised their holdings of euro zone bank debt in April, resuming their return to this sector this year after scaling back their exposure in March, a report from J.P Morgan Securities released on Wednesday showed.

Prime money market funds increased their euro zone debt holdings by $14 billion in April.

This raised their total exposure to euro zone banks to $205 billion, up $52 billion since the beginning of the year, according to J.P. Morgan’s latest monthly analysis of prime money funds’ holdings.

Unlike Treasuries-only money market funds, prime money funds may invest in riskier short-term bank debt in an attempt to obtain higher yields.

