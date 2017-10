NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. prime money market funds added to their holdings of euro zone bank debt in August with some reduced worries about contagion from the debt crisis in the euro zone, a report from JPMorgan Securities released on Wednesday showed.

Prime money market funds added $16 billion to their euro zone debt holdings in August, according to the report.

On a year-to-date basis, the funds’ combined euro zone holdings rose by $29 billion.