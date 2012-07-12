FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. money funds shed euro zone debt in June-JPMorgan
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 12, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. money funds shed euro zone debt in June-JPMorgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. prime money market funds cut back on their holdings of euro zone bank debt in June on nagging worries about contagion from the debt crisis in the euro zone, a report from JPMorgan Securities released on Thursday showed.

Prime money market funds pared their euro zone debt holdings by $47 billion in June after a $7 billion reduction in May.

The latest decrease reduced their total exposure to euro zone banks to $152 billion, according to J.P. Morgan’s latest monthly analysis of prime money funds’ holdings.

On a year-to-date basis, the funds’ combined euro zone holdings were down $2 billion.

Unlike Treasuries-only money market funds, prime money funds may invest in riskier short-term bank debt in an attempt to obtain higher yields.

But prime funds have turned defensive in this risk-averse climate, favoring perceived safer debt from Australia, Canada, Japan and the United States.

Their non-European exposure grew $13 billion in June to $581 billion, according to JPMorgan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.