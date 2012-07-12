U.S. money funds shed euro zone debt in June-JPMorgan

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. prime money market funds cut back on their holdings of euro zone bank debt in June on nagging worries about contagion from the debt crisis in the euro zone, a report from JPMorgan Securities released on Thursday showed.

Prime money market funds pared their euro zone debt holdings by $47 billion in June after a $7 billion reduction in May.

The latest decrease reduced their total exposure to euro zone banks to $152 billion, according to J.P. Morgan’s latest monthly analysis of prime money funds’ holdings.

On a year-to-date basis, the funds’ combined euro zone holdings were down $2 billion.

Unlike Treasuries-only money market funds, prime money funds may invest in riskier short-term bank debt in an attempt to obtain higher yields.

But prime funds have turned defensive in this risk-averse climate, favoring perceived safer debt from Australia, Canada, Japan and the United States.

Their non-European exposure grew $13 billion in June to $581 billion, according to JPMorgan.