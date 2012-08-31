MONEY MARKETS-Futures rise as Bernanke feeds low-rate bets

* Bernanke supports view of longer low-rate period

* Dec 2014 fed funds futures highest since late July

* Traders see rate hike likely in second half 2015

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke made remarks suggesting the U.S. central bank is open to offering more policy easing but offered no details.

His highly anticipated speech at a symposium of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, reinforced the view the Fed will do more to keep interest rates low to help an economy stuck with high unemployment and facing risks from the euro zone debt crisis.

“The Fed has easing on its mind. They might extend its low-rate pledge into 2015,” said Tom Graff, portfolio manager at Brown Advisory in Baltimore.

The Fed has pledged it would keep short-term rates near zero until at least the end of 2014.

The December 2014 futures on federal funds were last up 4.5 basis points at 99.73, the highest level since late July and 1 basis point below the contract high.

They implied traders see about an 8 percent chance the Fed would raise short-term rates at the end of 2014. Last week, they suggested traders placed a 72 percent chance of rate hike at the end of 2014.

Fed fund contracts for 2015 delivery rose 2 to 4 basis points with the July 2015 contract hitting a contract high. They suggested traders do not expect a Fed rate hike until the second half of 2015.

Sticking to a near zero-rate policy is one of the tools analysts say the Fed has left to stimulate the economy with the other being a third round of quantitative easing in the form of more bond purchases, commonly referred to as QE3.

There was no consensus among analysts after Bernanke’s speech on whether a third round of large-scale bond purchases would be announced at the Fed’s Sept 12-13 policy meeting.

Bernanke stressed his “grave concern” about persistently high unemployment even though the recession was over back in June 2009, but he also acknowledged the risks of more easing.

Bernanke and other policymakers are “not happy with the direction of the economy, but they do recognize the diminishing returns on more stimulus,” said Brian Levitt, senior economist at OppenheimerFunds in New York.

Prior to Bernanke’s speech, San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams told CNBC television more policy stimulus could help the economy, including an “open-ended” QE program. He said he was open to extend the Fed’s low-rate pledge into 2015.