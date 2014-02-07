FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. rate futures turn higher after U.S. jobs data
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. rate futures turn higher after U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rates futures rose on Friday, erasing earlier losses after a sharply weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls report for January raised expectations the Federal Reserve would leave policy rates near zero longer than previously thought.

The U.S. Labor Department said domestic employers added 113,000 workers last month, fewer than the 185,000 forecast by analysts polled by Reuters. The jobless rate as expected dipped to 6.6 percent from December’s 6.7 percent.

The rise in federal funds futures suggested traders reckoned less likelihood the U.S. central bank would hike the overnight interbank rate at its July 2015 policy meeting. They now expected a rate hike would more likely occur in the third quarter of 2015

The July 2015 fed funds contract last traded at 99.70, up 1 basis point from Thursday’s close. It erased an earlier decline of 1.5 basis points before the release of the government’s January jobs data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.