Futures suggest traders see U.S. Fed hiking rates in Q4 2015

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Short-term U.S. interest rates futures were mostly higher early Thursday as traders now see the Federal Reserve will more likely raise policy rates in the fourth quarter in 2015 in the wake of a perceived dovish set of minutes on its recent policy meeting.

September 2015 fed funds futures was last up half a basis point at 99.650 after hitting a contract high of 99.685 earlier which implied an interest rate of 0.315 percent for banks to borrow each other’s excess reserves overnight almost a year from now.

According to the CME FedWatch, which calculates traders’ rate expectations based on the CME fed funds contracts, traders priced in a 60 percent chance that the Fed would raise rates in September 2015, down from 64.5 percent at Wednesday’s close.

A month ago, the September 2015 contract suggested traders priced in an 86 percent chance of a Fed rate increase. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)