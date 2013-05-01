FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends declines heading into close
May 1, 2013 / 7:56 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends declines heading into close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended declines late on Wednesday, with indexes down 1 percent as the Federal Reserve’s decision to stand pat on its current monetary stimulus was not able to offset weak economic figures and several lackluster earnings reports.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 146.16 points, or 0.98 percent, to 14,693.64. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell 15.57 points, or 0.97 percent, to 1,582.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 30.96 points, or 0.93 percent, to 3,297.83.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
