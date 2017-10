NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday as the Dow surged to a record high, breaking through levels last seen in 2007 as investors extended 2013’s rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 131.29 points, or 0.93 percent, to 14,259.11. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 15.19 points, or 1.00 percent, to 1,540.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 39.61 points, or 1.24 percent, to 3,221.64.