US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq off 1 pct as year's winning stocks lead losses

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, led by the year’s biggest winners like tech shares, as the market derived little solace from the expected nomination of Janet Yellen as the next head of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51.32 points or 0.35 percent, to 14,725.21, the S&P 500 lost 8.32 points or 0.5 percent, to 1,647.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.596 points or 1.18 percent, to 3,651.238.

The recent weakness of technology stocks, particularly social media stocks and others that have led the market throughout 2013, continued. Investors have been lightening positions in these areas as Washington battles over raising the federal debt ceiling.