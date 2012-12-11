FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St adds gains, S&P at highest since early Nov
December 11, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St adds gains, S&P at highest since early Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday as an advance in tech shares sent indexes up 1 percent, helping the S&P 500 retrace all of its losses since the U.S. presidential election.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 123.10 points, or 0.93 percent, to 13,292.98. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 14.54 points, or 1.02 percent, to 1,433.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 44.30 points, or 1.48 percent, to 3,031.27.

The S&P 500 rose as high as 1,434.27, matching an intraday high seen on Nov 2.

