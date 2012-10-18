US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St extends declines, Nasdaq down 1 pct

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended declines on Thursday with the Nasdaq falling 1 percent after Google released results that missed revenue and earnings expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 9.29 points, or 0.07 percent, to 13,547.71. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell 4.10 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,456.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 31.01 points, or 1.00 percent, to 3,073.11.

Google was halted after unexpectedly releasing results early. The stock was last down 9 percent at $687.30.