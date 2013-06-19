US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as Bernanke outlines stimulus exit

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell in a volatile session on Wednesday, with losses accelerating after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said a reduction in the rate of stimulus could occur this year if the economy continued to improve.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 138.24 points or 0.9 percent, to 15,179.99, the S&P 500 lost 14.34 points or 0.87 percent, to 1,637.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.11 points or 0.75 percent, to 3,456.07.

The Fed’s bond purchases program has been a pillar of the rally that took the Dow and S&P 500 to historic highs last month.