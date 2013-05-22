FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises further after Bernanke comments
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises further after Bernanke comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains on Wednesday, with both the Dow and briefly S&P 500 rising 1 percent after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no indication that the central bank would retreat from its latest round of bond buying.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 123.18 points, or 0.80 percent, to 15,510.76. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 14.64 points, or 0.88 percent, to 1,683.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 22.47 points, or 0.64 percent, to 3,524.59.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.