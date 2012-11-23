FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq up 1 pct as Wall Street extends rally
November 23, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq up 1 pct as Wall Street extends rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street extended gains Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite index jumping 1 percent, on signs of progress in talks about releasing aid to Greece and as investors bid up retail shares on Black Friday, the start of the holiday shopping season.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 113.58 points, or 0.88 percent, to 12,950.47. The S&P 500 gained 12.53 points, or 0.90 percent, to 1,403.56. The Nasdaq Composite added 29.47 points, or 1.01 percent, to 2,956.02.

Leading gains on Nasdaq was Microsoft, up 2.5 percent at $27.63.

