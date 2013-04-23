US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Strong earnings lift Wall St

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains, with the Nasdaq rising 1 percent on Tuesday, as strong earnings from a variety of sectors improved sentiment.

Data that showed sales of new U.S. single-family homes rose last month also gave a boost to equities.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 123.64 points, or 0.85 percent, to 14,690.81. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 11.64 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,574.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 31.53 points, or 0.97 percent, to 3,265.08.