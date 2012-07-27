FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P, Nasdaq climb 1 pct; Merck, Amazon lead
July 27, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P, Nasdaq climb 1 pct; Merck, Amazon lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains on Friday, with the S&P and Nasdaq up more than 1 percent, after a report on economic growth fed hopes for more Federal Reserve stimulus, with added support from Merck and Amazon.com after quarterly results.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 102.89 points, or 0.80 percent, to 12,990.82. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 14.42 points, or 1.06 percent, to 1,374.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 32.19 points, or 1.11 percent, to 2,925.44.

