US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Data boosts Wall St, Nasdaq up 1 pct

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite up 1 percent and the S&P 500 at a 1-month high after data showed the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly grew at a faster rate last month, easing recent jitters about a slowdown in the economic recovery.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 80.03 points, or 0.61 percent, to 13,293.66. The S&P 500 Index gained 12.36 points, or 0.88 percent, to 1,410.27. The Nasdaq Composite added 29.53 points, or 0.97 percent, to 3,075.89.