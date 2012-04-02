FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps as data signal growth
April 2, 2012 / 7:30 PM / in 6 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps as data signal growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains in late afternoon trading on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite up 1 percent and the S&P 500 at a fresh four-year high as encouraging data from the United States and abroad helped ease concerns about the pace of economic growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 80.87 points, or 0.61 percent, to 13,292.91. The S&P 500 Index rose 13.33 points, or 0.95 percent, to 1,421.80. The Nasdaq Composite added 31.05 points, or 1.00 percent, to 3,122.62.

The Dow hit its highest intraday level since December 2007 and the S&P reached its highest since May 2008. The Nasdaq traded near its highest since late 2000.

