US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St extends losses in volatile market
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 2:51 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St extends losses in volatile market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended losses on Thursday, with major indexes off more than 1 percent, on skepticism the latest European Union summit will yield concrete measures to tackle the region’s debt crisis.

Markets were volatile after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the centerpiece of President Barack Obama’s healthcare overhaul.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 160.53 points, or 1.27 percent, to 12,466.48. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index lost 16.51 points, or 1.24 percent, to 1,315.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 46.08 points, or 1.60 percent, to 2,829.24.

