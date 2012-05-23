US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St follows euro lower on Greek angst

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended losses on Wednesday, with major indexes briefly down more than 1 percent, as the euro continued its decline against the U.S. dollar on growing fears of a Greek euro zone exit and doubts about the outcome of an EU summit later in the day.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 131.46 points, or 1.05 percent, to 12,371.35. The S&P 500 Index fell 12.49 points, or 0.95 percent, to 1,304.14. The Nasdaq Composite lost 24.17 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,814.91.