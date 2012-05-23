FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St follows euro lower on Greek angst
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St follows euro lower on Greek angst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended losses on Wednesday, with major indexes briefly down more than 1 percent, as the euro continued its decline against the U.S. dollar on growing fears of a Greek euro zone exit and doubts about the outcome of an EU summit later in the day.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 131.46 points, or 1.05 percent, to 12,371.35. The S&P 500 Index fell 12.49 points, or 0.95 percent, to 1,304.14. The Nasdaq Composite lost 24.17 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,814.91.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.