FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends rally, S&P 500 up 1 pct
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends rally, S&P 500 up 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains, with the S&P 500 up 1 percent on Tuesday, as solid earnings from such bellwethers as Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson eased recent concerns that the sluggish global economy would dent third-quarter results.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 120.42 points, or 0.90 percent, to 13,544.65. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 15.18 points, or 1.05 percent, to 1,455.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 37.10 points, or 1.21 percent, to 3,101.29.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.