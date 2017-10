NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains on Friday, with the Nasdaq briefly climbing more than 2 percent, as data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected last month.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 213.24 points, or 1.66 percent, to 13,092.12. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 24.34 points, or 1.78 percent, to 1,389.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 55.16 points, or 1.90 percent, to 2,964.93.