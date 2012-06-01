US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq off 2 pct as Wall St falls further

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street tumbled on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite down 2 percent and the Dow Industrials turning negative for the year after U.S. jobs growth showed an anemic addition to the workforce, the latest blow in a string of data that triggered fears of a further slowdown in the global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 204.23 points, or 1.65 percent, to 12,189.22. The S&P 500 Index dropped 24.18 points, or 1.85 percent, to 1,286.15. The Nasdaq Composite fell 56.24 points, or 1.99 percent, to 2,771.10.