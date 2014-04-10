FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq tumbles; S&P to end below key level
#Market News
April 10, 2014 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq tumbles; S&P to end below key level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks sank on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite falling the most in a day since June 2012 as investors again sold high-flying names in the technology and biotech sectors.

The S&P 500 was on track to close below its 50-day moving average for the first time in more than two months. The broad index also broke below the 1,840 level that has served as technical support since late February.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 259.19 points or 1.58 percent, to 16,177.99. The S&P 500 lost 37.68 points or 2.01 percent, to 1,834.50. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 130.017 points or 3.11 percent, to 4,053.884.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jan Paschal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
