US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St adds to losses after Fed official comments
#Market News
May 16, 2013 / 7:55 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St adds to losses after Fed official comments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks added to declines late in the session on Thursday after a Federal Reserve official’s comments that the central bank could begin dialing back its bond-buying program as early as this summer.

John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, said in remarks prepared for delivery to a luncheon sponsored by the Portland Business Journal, “It will take further gains to convince me that the ‘substantial improvement’ test for ending our asset purchases has been met.”

“When a Fed governor is out there and mentions this possibility, it does spook the market a little because I don’t think anybody quite knows how the stock market is going to react once (the stimulus) is taken away,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 52.49 points, or 0.34 percent, at 15,223.20. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 9.32 points, or 0.56 percent, at 1,649.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 7.63 points, or 0.22 percent, at 3,463.98.

