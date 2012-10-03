US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures higher after ADP jobs report

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday after a report showed the private sector added more jobs than expected last month, boosting confidence in the labor market ahead of the closely watched monthly payrolls report at the end of the week.

S&P 500 futures rose 2 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 16 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 8.75 points.