US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower after Apple results
January 24, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower after Apple results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, a day after Apple Inc reported revenue that missed expectations, tanking the stock and weighing on technology shares.

As the most valuable U.S. company and a heavy weight in both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, a decline in Apple shares has an outsized impact on the broader market. Apple dropped 10.5 percent to $459.84 in early trading.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 21.73 points, or 0.16 percent, at 13,801.06. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 2.16 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,492.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 24.98 points, or 0.79 percent, at 3,128.69.

