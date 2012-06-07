FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Bernanke remarks take wind out of rally
June 7, 2012 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Bernanke remarks take wind out of rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks pared steep gains on Thursday after prepared remarks from Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke showed the Fed was ready to shield the economy if financial troubles mount, but he offered few hints that further monetary stimulus was imminent.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 105.58 points, or 0.85 percent, to 12,520.37. The S&P 500 Index gained 9.08 points, or 0.69 percent, to 1,324.21. The Nasdaq Composite added 15.80 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,860.52. Major indexes rose more than 1 percent shortly after the open.

Softening economic data of late had raised hopes for more action to support the economy from the U.S. central bank.

