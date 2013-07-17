US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures rise after Bernanke comments

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rose on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke affirmed the central bank’s plan to begin scaling back its stimulus program later this year, though he stressed that could change if the economy’s outlook changes.

S&P 500 futures rose 3.5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures dipped 1 point and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 9.75 points.