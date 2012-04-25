FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St briefly extends gains
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 6:45 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St briefly extends gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks added slightly to gains on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 touching its session high as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed remains prepared to take additional balance sheet actions if the economy needs it.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 53.28 points, or 0.41 percent, to 13,054.84. The S&P 500 Index gained 15.72 points, or 1.15 percent, to 1,387.69. The Nasdaq Composite rose 61.41 points, or 2.07 percent, to 3,023.01.

The three major U.S. stock indexes were higher earlier in the session, a day after Apple’s blowout quarter further increased optimism in an earnings season that has far outstripped expectations.

Stocks clung to gains after the Fed repeated its promise to leave interest rates on hold until at least late 2014 while giving few clues into whether it might supply additional stimulus later this year.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.