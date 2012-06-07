FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures surge after China cut
June 7, 2012

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures surge after China cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures sharply added to gains on Thursday after the Chinese central bank cut its benchmark bank lending and deposit rate, adding to hopes of coordinated action to aid the flagging global economy.

S&P 500 futures rose 7.5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 77 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 14 points.

