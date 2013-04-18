FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to gains after claims data
April 18, 2013 / 12:35 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to gains after claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slightly added to gains on Thursday after data showed new claims for unemployment benefits rose marginally last week, allaying fears of a major setback in the labor market recovery.

S&P 500 futures rose 5.8 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 58 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 10.5 points.

