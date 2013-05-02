US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to gains after data

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures added to earlier gains on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans applying for unemployment insurance fell last week to its lowest level since the early days of the 2007-2009 recession.

S&P 500 futures rose 10 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 75 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 18.5 points.