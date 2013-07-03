US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures pare losses after claims data

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared losses on Wednesday after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell for a second straight week last week, pointing to a steady pace of job gains.

S&P 500 futures fell 3.6 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 28 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 5.75 points.