FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 starts Q4 with gains on manufacturing
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 8:06 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 starts Q4 with gains on manufacturing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 kicked off a new quarter with a modest rally on Monday, lifted by a surprising expansion in U.S. manufacturing in September.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 77.91 points, or 0.58 percent, to end unofficially at 13,515.04. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 3.80 points, or 0.26 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,444.48. But the Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 2.70 points, or 0.09 percent, to close unofficially at 3,113.53.

Weakness in tech companies kept the Nasdaq in negative territory. Micron Tech fell 3.5 percent to $5.77 and JDS Uniphase lost 3.7 percent to $11.92.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.