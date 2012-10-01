US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 starts Q4 with gains on manufacturing

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 kicked off a new quarter with a modest rally on Monday, lifted by a surprising expansion in U.S. manufacturing in September.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 77.91 points, or 0.58 percent, to end unofficially at 13,515.04. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 3.80 points, or 0.26 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,444.48. But the Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 2.70 points, or 0.09 percent, to close unofficially at 3,113.53.

Weakness in tech companies kept the Nasdaq in negative territory. Micron Tech fell 3.5 percent to $5.77 and JDS Uniphase lost 3.7 percent to $11.92.