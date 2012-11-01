FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on upbeat data
November 1, 2012

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on upbeat data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped 1 percent on Thursday as bullish consumer confidence and private-sector jobs data gave investors reason to cheer following superstorm Sandy’s devastating sweep through the U.S. Northeast.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 136.16 points, or 1.04 percent, to end unofficially at 13,232.62. The S&P 500 gained 15.43 points, or 1.09 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,427.59. The Nasdaq Composite added 42.83 points, or 1.44 percent, to close unofficially at 3,020.06.

