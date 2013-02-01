FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow ends above 14,000 1st time since Oct 2007
February 1, 2013 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow ends above 14,000 1st time since Oct 2007

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose to five-year highs on Friday, with the Dow closing above 14,000 for the first time since October 2007, after jobs and manufacturing data showed the economy’s recovery remains on track.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 149.21 points, or 1.08 percent, at 14,009.79. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 15.05 points, or 1.00 percent, at 1,513.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 36.97 points, or 1.18 percent, at 3,179.10.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
