US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher on strong data
#Market News
March 1, 2013 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher on strong data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended mostly higher on Friday as strong economic data overshadowed growth concerns in China and Europe and let investors discount the impact of expected U.S. government spending cuts.

For the day, based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.17 points, or 0.25 percent, to end unofficially at 14,089.66. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 3.5e points, or 0.23 percent, to end unofficially at 1,518.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.55 points, or 0.30 percent, to close unofficially at 3,169.74.

For the week, the Dow ended up 0.6 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq rose 0.3 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
