FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on data, S&P up for fourth week
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 8:11 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on data, S&P up for fourth week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday as surprisingly strong manufacturing data overshadowed views the Federal Reserve could reduce stimulus earlier than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.80 points or 0.45 percent, to close unofficially at 15,615.55. The S&P 500 gained 5.10 points or 0.29 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,761.64. The Nasdaq Composite added 2.336 points or 0.06 percent, to end unofficially at 3,922.042.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.3 percent and the S&P added 0.1 percent as both notched their fourth consecutive weekly advance. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.5 percent for the week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.