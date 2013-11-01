US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on data, S&P up for fourth week

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday as surprisingly strong manufacturing data overshadowed views the Federal Reserve could reduce stimulus earlier than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.80 points or 0.45 percent, to close unofficially at 15,615.55. The S&P 500 gained 5.10 points or 0.29 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,761.64. The Nasdaq Composite added 2.336 points or 0.06 percent, to end unofficially at 3,922.042.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.3 percent and the S&P added 0.1 percent as both notched their fourth consecutive weekly advance. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.5 percent for the week.