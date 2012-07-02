FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq end higher; Dow dips
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2012 / 8:12 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq end higher; Dow dips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher on Monday, shaking off a surprising contraction in U.S. manufacturing, which some investors interpreted as a signal the Federal Reserve will take more forceful actions to boost the economy.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.70 points, or 0.07 percent, to end unofficially at 12,871.39. But the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 3.35 points, or 0.25 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,365.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 16.18 points, or 0.55 percent, to close unofficially at 2,951.23.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.